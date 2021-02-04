OPEN APP
Home >News >India >19 days into Covid vaccination drive, India inoculates 4.5 million beneficiaries
Health workers show their coronavirus vaccine cards after getting vaccinated, at a hospital in Prayagraj. (PTI)
Health workers show their coronavirus vaccine cards after getting vaccinated, at a hospital in Prayagraj. (PTI)

19 days into Covid vaccination drive, India inoculates 4.5 million beneficiaries

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 01:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In a span of 24 hours, 3,10,604 people were vaccinated across 8,041 sessions
  • 84,617 sessions have been conducted so far, the Union Health Ministry has said

Nearly 4.5 million (44,49,552) beneficiaries have been administered shots of coronavirus vaccine under the countrywide exercise till Thursday morning.

In a span of 24 hours, 3,10,604 people were vaccinated across 8,041 sessions. 84,617 sessions have been conducted so far, the Union Health Ministry said today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
If you carefully choose TV channels according to new 2019 packs, your DTH bill may be even less than the present. The TRAI order is applicable to all operators including Airtel DTH TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV and Hathway Cable. Photo: iStock

TV ad volumes jump 23% YoY: BARC

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
Labourers carry sacks containing rice grain from a FCI warehouse to trucks for transportation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Saturday

India lines up deepwater port for rice, exports to surge amid global shortage

2 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Farmers at the site during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border in Delhi

US criticizes India internet curbs, urges fresh farm talks

2 min read . 02:25 PM IST

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

"India has achieved a significant achievement in its fight against the global pandemic," the ministry highlighted.

"India has been the fastest country to achieve 4 million COVID19 vaccinations in just 18 days. Many other countries have had a head start of almost 65 days. India launched the countrywide COVID19 vaccination drive on 16th Jan 2021," it added.

Meanwhile, India has reached a total of 1,07,90,183 coronavirus cases, with 12,899 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

The country has recorded 17,824 discharges and 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,80,455 and 1,54,703.

The national coronavirus recovery rate is now at 97.13%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

The total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,55,025, which comprise 1.44% of the total caseload, as per the Union Health Ministry.

So far, the central government has released 6,309.90 crore to the states/UTs under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package during 2020-21.

The government has also procured 38,867 ventilators at a cost of 1,850.76 crore since January 2020 till date, according to the union health ministry on Tuesday.

Highlighting the expenditure incurred on Covid-19 pandemic related efforts, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that during the Financial Year 2019-20, 11,13.21 crore was also released to the states/UTs under National Health Mission towards management and containment of Covid-19.

The government procured 178.14 lakh PPE coveralls at a cost of 1,540.34 crore, 432.40 lakh N-95 masks for 339.47 crore, 173 lakh goggles for 369.16 crore and 242.10 lakh gloves for 31.75 crore, respectively, Choubey told Rajya Sabha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout