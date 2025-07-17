19 killed in Bihar in lightning strikes; CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia

In the last 24 hours, at least 19 people have been killed by lightning strikes in Bihar, PTI reported on Thursday, July 17, 2025, citing the chief minister's office.

The highest number of five deaths was reported in Nalanda, followed by Vaishali with four, and Banka and Patna each with two. Apart from these four districts, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui and Samastipur reported one death each.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased and asked people to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

IMD forecast Heavy showers have lashed several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall in states such as Madhya Pradesh on July 17, 18, and 21, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh from July 21 to 23, and Bihar on July 17 and July 20-23.

Last month, at least three people were killed in the Buxar district of Bihar after being struck by lightning, PTI reported on June 16, 2025, citing police officials. The incident occurred in the Mufassil area of the district.

NGT seeks response Describing the incident, Mufassil police station SHO Shambhu Bhagat was quoted by PTI saying, "At least three persons were killed after being struck by lightning on Monday afternoon. Immediately after receiving the information, officials of the district administration reached the spot and took some injured persons to the nearest government hospital."

Days after this incident, the National Green Tribunal asked for a response from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other parties concerning the widespread cutting down of palm trees in Bihar, which is reportedly linked to an increase in lightning-related fatalities, according to a PTI report.