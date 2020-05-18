CHHATTISGARH : 19 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 18 in Chhattisgarh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh to 86. Among the total people infected as on date, 59 have recovered and none have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 36 of the total 86 cases reported in the state. Korba had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 28 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 5 districts in Chhattisgarh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Chhattisgarh's 86 cases put it at number 23 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 33053, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

