UP : 19 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 12 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 452. Among the total people infected as on date, 45 have recovered and 5 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 410 of the total 452 cases reported in the state. Agra had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 83 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

40 districts in Uttar Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh's 452 cases put it at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.