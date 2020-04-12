19 new coronavirus cases reported in UP as of 8:00 AM - Apr 121 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 08:29 AM IST
This brings total cases to 452, out of which 45 have recovered and 5 have passed away
UP : 19 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 12 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 452. Among the total people infected as on date, 45 have recovered and 5 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 410 of the total 452 cases reported in the state. Agra had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 83 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Uttar Pradesh's 452 cases put it at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.