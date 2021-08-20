Joint protest: Nineteen political parties on Friday said they will organise joint protests and demonstrations across the country from 20 to 30 September. They held a virtual meeting today where they stressed on unitedly moving forward to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition leaders also put out an 11-point charter of demands before the government. "We will jointly organise protest actions all over the country from 20th to 30th September, 2021," they said in a statement.

The leaders said that the forms of these public protests will be decided by the respective state units of their parties. These forms, amongst others, may include dharnas, protest demonstrations and hartals, they said in the joint statement.

"We, the leaders of 19 Opposition parties, call upon the people of India to rise to the occasion to defend our secular, democratic, republican order with all our might. Save India today, so that we can change it for a better tomorrow," they said.

During the meet, they strongly condemned the the central government and the BJP for disruption of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, refusing to discuss the alleged illegal usage of the Pegasus spyware, a repeal of three "anti-farmer" laws, the mismanagement of the Covid, inflation and price rise as also the spiralling unemployment.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition leaders said his Independence Day address did not focus on a single issue concerning people's miseries. "The speech was full of rhetoric, empty slogans and disinformation. In fact, it was a repackaging of earlier speeches given in 2019 and 2020. This speech is an ominous warning that lives of our people will continue to be ruined further," the joint statement said.

