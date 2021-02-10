19 states did not report any covid-19 deaths, shows health ministry data

Though the covid-19 pandemic is showing signs of receding but the cases continue to rise. Over 11,067 new daily cases were recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. There are 1,41,511 active covid-19 cases in the country. Two States – Kerala and Maharashtra- account for 71% of the total Active Cases of the country, the government data showed. The data further showed that 83.31% of the daily new cases are from 6 States.

