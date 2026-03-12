193 Opposition MPs move impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR ‘irregularities’: Report

A total of 193 Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have signed notices, seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As many as 193 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have reportedly sought the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged ‘irregularities’ in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Sources from Trinamool Congress have told ANI that the motion is expected to be formally submitted on March 13.

According to the sources quoted by the news agencies, the impeachment motion notice was signed by all members from the INDIA bloc. MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, have signed the motion.

An Opposition leader, meanwhile, said MPs have shown great enthusiasm in signing the notice, and several lawmakers came forward to sign the notice on Thursday as well, even as the requisite numbers had already been achieved.

This is the first time a notice has been given seeking the removal of the CEC.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy, who had earlier informed the press about the impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, said, “We shall bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner as per Article 324 of the Constitution. We have many, many complaints about him. The way the SIR has been handled, the way people have lost their lives because of the SIR, and the way the (voter) list has been published, it must be exposed."

“That is why, after the no-confidence motion [against the Speaker), we are hoping that our impeachment or removal resolution will go through,” he said.

According to the sources quoted by ANI, as many as seven charges have been listed against the CEC, ranging from “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” to “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement.”

They have accused the CEC of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially with the ongoing SIR.

How can a CEC be removed? The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can be removed only through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court. According to rules, at least 100 MPs must sign a notice seeking the removal of the CEC in the Lok Sabha, and the required strength in the Rajya Sabha is 50.

According to the law on the appointment of CEC and election commissioners: "CEC shall not be removed from his office except in the like manner and on the like grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court," and the other election commissioners shall not be removed from office “except on the recommendation of the CEC.”