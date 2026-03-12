193 Opposition MPs move impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR ‘irregularities’: Report

A total of 193 Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have signed notices, seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As many as 193 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have reportedly sought the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged ‘irregularities’ in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Sources from Trinamool Congress have told ANI that the motion is expected to be formally submitted on March 13.

According to the sources quoted by the news agencies, the impeachment motion notice was signed by all members from the INDIA bloc. MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, have signed the motion.

An Opposition leader, meanwhile, said MPs have shown great enthusiasm in signing the notice, and several lawmakers came forward to sign the notice on Thursday as well, even as the requisite numbers had already been achieved.

This is the first time a notice has been given seeking the removal of the CEC.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy, who had earlier informed the press about the impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, said, “We shall bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner as per Article 324 of the Constitution. We have many, many complaints about him. The way the SIR has been handled, the way people have lost their lives because of the SIR, and the way the (voter) list has been published, it must be exposed."

Advertisement

“That is why, after the no-confidence motion [against the Speaker), we are hoping that our impeachment or removal resolution will go through,” he said.

According to the sources quoted by ANI, as many as seven charges have been listed against the CEC, ranging from “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” to “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement.”

They have accused the CEC of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially with the ongoing SIR.

How can a CEC be removed? The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can be removed only through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court. According to rules, at least 100 MPs must sign a notice seeking the removal of the CEC in the Lok Sabha, and the required strength in the Rajya Sabha is 50.

Advertisement

According to the law on the appointment of CEC and election commissioners: "CEC shall not be removed from his office except in the like manner and on the like grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court," and the other election commissioners shall not be removed from office “except on the recommendation of the CEC.”

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer