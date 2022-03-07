195 businesses make it to bankruptcy tribunals in December quarter

December quarter data shows that under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 457 cases were rescued so far, one third of which were in deep distress. The businesses rescued had assets of ₹1.5 trillion, while the 1,514 cases referred for liquidation had assets of only ₹55,000 crores when they were admitted. “Thus, in value terms, 73% of distressed assets were rescued," IBBI said in the latest update. According to industry executives, businesses with a strong asset base find it easier to attract investors and put together a turnaround plan under IBC.