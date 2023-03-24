19.79 crore ration cards digitised under PDS reforms: Niranjan Jyoti3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:25 PM IST
The minister has also informed that around 95% of total allocated foodgrains across the country are being distributed through these ePoS devices
About 19.79 crore ration cards that were issued under National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been digitised under the Public Distribution System reforms and all states and union territories have developed their transparency portal, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said on Friday in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
