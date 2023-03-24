About 19.79 crore ration cards that were issued under National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been digitised under the Public Distribution System reforms and all states and union territories have developed their transparency portal, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said on Friday in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Under Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms, nearly 100% automation of fair price shops (FPSs) have also been achieved by installing electronic point of sale (ePoS) devices at FPSs for biometric authentication of beneficiaries and electronic capturing of transaction data, to ensure rightful targeting of NFSA beneficiaries.

The minister has also informed that around 95% of total allocated foodgrains across the country are being distributed through these ePoS devices, post biometric or Aadhaar authentication of beneficiaries.

The Government has approved the supply of fortified rice throughout the targeted public distribution system (TPDS) under NFSA and in other welfare schemes (OWS) to states and union territories (UTs) by 2024, in a phase manner. The phase I covered ICDS and PM-POSHAN in India by March 2022, while the phase II will cover TPDS and OWS in all aspirational and 291 high burden districts on stunting by March 2023. It aims to cover TPDS and OWS for the remaining by March next year under phase III.

Currently, 27 states and UTs are distributing fortified rice through TPDS. As on March 5, approximately 9.6 million tonne (MT) of fortified rice has been distributed through TPDS under phase-II.