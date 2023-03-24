19.79 crore ration cards digitised under PDS reforms: Niranjan Jyoti

The Government has approved the supply of fortified rice throughout the targeted public distribution system (TPDS) under NFSA and in other welfare schemes (OWS) to states and union territories (UTs) by 2024, in a phase manner. The phase I covered ICDS and PM-POSHAN in India by March 2022, while the phase II will cover TPDS and OWS in all aspirational and 291 high burden districts on stunting by March 2023. It aims to cover TPDS and OWS for the remaining by March next year under phase III.