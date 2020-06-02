As many as 750 people died in road crashes during the nationwide lockdown, out of which 198 were migrant workers who were headed back to their native places, according to data compiled by non-profit road safety organization SaveLIFE Foundation.

There were at least 1,461 road crashes over the course of the lockdown—between March 25 and May 31-- with 1,390 people with injured in the crashes. SaveLIFE Foundation said that the data has been compiled using media-tracking and multi-source verification.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for 245 or over 30% of the total deaths, followed by 56 deaths each in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 43 in Bihar, 38 in Punjab and 36 Maharashtra.

These migrant workers lost their lives while walking, cycling back home, traveling in commercial vehicles, and in mass fatality crashes involving state-organized buses. “One of the recurring reasons for mass casualties in most of the incidents was speeding and driver fatigue due to continuous driving on tenuous routes," the report said.

Out of the four phases of lockdown, phase four –from 18-31 May--was the deadliest overall, whereas phase three—From May 4- 17--was the deadliest in particular for migrant workers. The third phase reported 60% of all migrant deaths in road crashes during lockdown followed by phase four with 19% of total migrant deaths reported in the media.

“With covid-19 still very much around, we simply can’t afford to burden our already over-burdened healthcare system with road crash related trauma…It is critical that States enhance enforcement to prevent road crashes and the citizens inculcate essential safety habits for the road like they did for personal hygiene during the lockdown," Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said.

