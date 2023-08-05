Congress leader Jagdish Tytler charged with murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that saw over 6000 practitioner of the Sikh religion being killed was granted anticipatory bail on Saturday. The acceptance of bail bond by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi saw protests staged by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) outside the court premises.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is charged with murder and instigating violence leading to the killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots began as a consequence of the assassination of incumbent Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards- Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

Government estimates project that about 2,800 Sikhs were killed in Delhi and 3,350 nationwide, whilst independent sources estimate the number of deaths at about 8,000–17,000.

The 1984 Sikh Massacare has often been described as organised pogroms that saw many die, many displaced and several others left with a scar for life. In December 2018, the first high-profile conviction for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots took place with the arrest of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court.

There was only one one death penalty conviction meted out for an accused, Yashpal in the case of murdering Sikhs in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated at 9:30 am on 31 October 1984 at her residence in Safdarjung Road, New Delhi. She was killed by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, an Indian military action carried out between 1 and 8 June 1984 ordered by Indira Gandhi to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple of Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab.

On Saturday protesting members demanded the cancellation of bail granted to Jagdish Tytler and prosecution of him under severe sections of the Indian Penal Code

Jagdish Tytler was granted anticipatory bail on Friday on one lac bail bond and like amount surety.

Meanwhile, the Court also directed CBI to supply a charge sheet to Jagdish Tytler and listed the matter for scrutiny of a supplementary charge sheet against Jagdish Tytler. The next date of hearing is August 11, 2023.

Delhi Police twice and CBI once said nothing was found against Tytler. CBI had filed a closure report in the case after that CBI filed a charge sheet against me on the basis of statements of some new witnesses 11 months before the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday moved his anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the case of killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

