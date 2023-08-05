1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, charged with murder, granted bail2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is charged with murder and instigating violence leading to the killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984 that began as a consequence of the assassination of then incumbent PM and Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards- Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler charged with murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that saw over 6000 practitioner of the Sikh religion being killed was granted anticipatory bail on Saturday. The acceptance of bail bond by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi saw protests staged by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) outside the court premises.