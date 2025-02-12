Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was found guilty in a murder case on Wednesday — with sentencing arguments slated for February 18. The verdict was announced by the Rouse Avenue Court as it deliberated over the murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kumar is already serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail in connection with another anti-Sikh riots case.

The duo were killed at the beginning of November 1984 as an angry mob tried to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The attack — which also left the victims' house looted and burnt down — took place in the Saraswati Vihar area.

What was the verdict? Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a case related to the murders of two persons in during the anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction order and posted the arguments on sentence on February 18. The former Congress leader is currently serving a life sentence in another case related to the riots. He was brought before the court from Tihar jail for the pronouncement.

What is the case? The case pertains to the death of two people during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. It was filed by the wife of Jaswant Singh following the attack. The case was first registered with the Punjabi Bagh police station — with a special investigation team later taking over the probe. The court framed charges against Kumar in mid-December 2021 after finding a “prima facie” case against him.

An earlier court order said that it had found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".

What happened on November 1, 1984? According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The case against Kumar alleged that the mob had attacked the house of the complainant, killing her husband and son as well as looting articles and setting their home ablaze.