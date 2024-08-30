Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed the CBI to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti sikh riots case that resulted in the death of three persons.

The court found that the trial against Tytler can be proceeded under sections sections of 143, 147 153A, 188, 295, 436, 451, 380, 149, 302 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

What CBI chargesheet said? In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of “inciting, instigating and provoking the mob” which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1, 1984.

Most witnesses said they failed to hear what Tytler told the mob but they saw him alight from the car and make a speech that triggered the rampage, reported PTI.

The central probe agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.