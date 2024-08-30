Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed the CBI to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti sikh riots case that resulted in the death of three persons.
The court found that the trial against Tytler can be proceeded under sections sections of 143, 147 153A, 188, 295, 436, 451, 380, 149, 302 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.
What CBI chargesheet said?
In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of “inciting, instigating and provoking the mob" which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1, 1984.
According to a witness, it was alleged that Tytler stepped out of a white Ambassador car in front of the gurudwara and incited the crowd by shouting, "Kill the Sikhs, they have murdered our mother!" The mob, already angered by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards the previous day, then killed three individuals.
Most witnesses said they failed to hear what Tytler told the mob but they saw him alight from the car and make a speech that triggered the rampage, reported PTI.
In August of last year, a sessions court granted Tytler anticipatory bail in the case, requiring a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety of the same amount.
The central probe agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.
