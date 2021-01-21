1991 reforms aimed at more than just BoP crisis

It began with a devaluation of the rupee in two stages, on 1 July and 3 July 1991. This was accompanied by a major liberalization of trade policy. We had one of the most restrictive import policies in the world... Consumer goods imports were banned. The new policy did not liberalize imports of consumer goods. However, almost all intermediate and capital goods, which earlier needed an import licence, were allowed to be freely imported against Exim scrips issued to exporters at 30-40% of export earnings. The Exim scrips were freely tradable and the premium on them was an additional incentive for exporters. This introduced a market mechanism for limiting imports to a sustainable level. In less than a year, the Exim scrip system was replaced by a dual exchange rate applicable to all foreign exchange earnings. By March 1993, we were able to unify the exchange rate.

