1992 Ajmer sex scandal: Six more men sentenced to life imprisonment by POCSO court

  • The case involves rape and blackmailing of more than 100 girls by a gang of 18 members

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2024, 08:12 PM IST
POCSO court judge also slapped fines of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh on each of the six accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
POCSO court judge also slapped fines of ₹5 lakh on each of the six accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

In the sensational 1992 Ajmer sex scandal case, six more men were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday by a POCSO court.

The case involves rape and blackmailing of more than 100 girls by a gang of 18 members.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Ranjan Singh also slapped fines of 5 lakh on each of the accused.

Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani and Sayed Zameer Hussain were convicted of being involved in the crime, prosecution counsel Virendra Singh said.

Iqbal Bhati was brought to Ajmer from Delhi in an ambulance.

There were a total of 18 accused in the case.

The first chargesheet in the case was filed against 12 accused, said the prosecution counsel.

The gang of accused persons used to victimise the school and college-going girls aged between 11 and 20 years after its members befriended the girls, shot their photographs in compromising situations, and later raped them.

The victims studied in a famous private school in Ajmer. They were called to a farmhouse, where they were raped.

The second chargesheet in the case was filed against Nafees Chishti, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, Sayed Zameer Hussain, and Almas who is still at large, said Virendra Singh.

The lawyer also said that a separate trial for these six accused was conducted because the investigation against them was kept pending at the time of the filing of the first chargesheet.

Among the 12 accused, Jahur Chishti was found guilty under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and his case was transferred to another court.

Farooq Chishti’s trial ran separately after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and he was given a life term in 2007.

One of the accused committed suicide.

The other eight accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 08:12 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia1992 Ajmer sex scandal: Six more men sentenced to life imprisonment by POCSO court

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue