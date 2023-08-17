comScore
19th MSDC meeting: Minister Sonowal to spearhead talks on maritime sector's way forward

 1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST Livemint

The meeting will deliberate on a wide spectrum of of issues, including the operationalization of the Sagarmala Programme, the advancement of the national maritime heritage complex in Lothal, Gujarat, the evolution of national waterways

Prime focus in MSDC meeting will be discussions encompassing urban passenger waterways transportation, bolstering road and rail port connectivity.Premium
New Delhi: Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will preside over the 19th meeting of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) on 18-19 August in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The meeting will deliberate on a wide spectrum of of issues, including the operationalization of the Sagarmala Programme, the advancement of the national maritime heritage complex in Lothal, Gujarat, the evolution of national waterways, and the intricacies associated with promoting RoPax/ferries, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said.

Established in 1997, the Maritime State Development Council serves as the apex advisory entity orchestrating comprehensive maritime sector development. The council engages with ministers overseeing ports in maritime states, union territories' administrators, the navy, coast guard, and stakeholders integral to the maritime ecosystem.

Of prime focus will be discussions encompassing urban passenger waterways transportation, bolstering road and rail port connectivity, showcasing success narratives from coastal states and UTs, and addressing challenges faced by state maritime boards.

In parallel, a coordination meeting for the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023), scheduled for 17-19 October, and Maritime Excellence Achievers will be held.

The GMIS 2023 is congregation of maritime sector luminaries, designed to unveil opportunities, assess challenges, and catalyze investments within India's maritime domain. Building upon the successes of its 2016 and 2021 predecessors, the third iteration endeavors to expand horizons for domestic and international maritime stakeholders and investors.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST
