19th MSDC meeting: Minister Sonowal to spearhead talks on maritime sector's way forward1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The meeting will deliberate on a wide spectrum of of issues, including the operationalization of the Sagarmala Programme, the advancement of the national maritime heritage complex in Lothal, Gujarat, the evolution of national waterways
New Delhi: Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will preside over the 19th meeting of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) on 18-19 August in Kevadia, Gujarat.
