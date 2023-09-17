A 19-year-old male, undergoing training at a gym located in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, suffered a fatal collapse and passed away while using the treadmill on Saturday morning, according to information provided by law enforcement officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities reported that Singh's family declined to have an autopsy performed and instead requested permission to transport his body to their village in Siwan.

A video circulating on social media captures the incident, where a man appears to stumble on a treadmill, lose his balance, and ultimately collapse. Two individuals in the gym can be seen reacting quickly, rushing to his aid, and making efforts to revive him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the information provided by the police, the two individuals who were present in the gym promptly took him to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Swatantra Dev Singh said, “Singh was declared brought dead by attending doctors… The family of the deceased requested that autopsy should not be conducted and took the body to their native place in Bihar."

Dr RN Singh, the doctor who attended to him at the hospital, said, “Some men from the gym brought Singh to my hospital but he had already died. He was brought to me around noon. The men told that he was on treadmill in the gym and collapsed while running. Prima facie, it seems that it could be a case of heart stroke."

According to health experts, the incident might have been caused by an underlying heart condition that Siddharth Kumar Singh had or possibly a blood pressure-related problem.

“Youngsters nowadays also suffer from lifestyle disorders. It is a possibility that Singh could have suffered a heart stroke or some blood pressure issue which was ignored and could have led to the incident. If the family had opted for an autopsy, it could have brought the exact cause to light," said Dr NK Gupta, former director of the Uttar Pradesh health department.