A 19-year-old daughter of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found dead in her hostel room in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Anika Rastogi, a law student at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow.

She was pursuing BA LLB third year.

Anika’s body was found lying on the floor of her hostel room. She was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared her brought dead.

In a statement, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that Anika Rastogi died at around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest.

“It is a very sad news that Anika Rastogi died last night at around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest. Anika was a third year student of BA LLB (Hons). The entire RML family is mourning her untimely demise. The university stands with her family of Anika Rastogi in this hour of grief. Our condolences and prayers are with her family,” Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

According to the Lucknow Police, clothes on Anika's body were intact and there were no visible injuries on her body.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, said the police.

At present, the police have not received any formal complaint from the family.

She was the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, a 1998 batch IPS officer of Maharastra cadre. Currently, he is serving as Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi.

According to initial reports, Anika went to her hostel room on Saturday night and did not responded to any phone calls or knocks afterward.

Concerned by Anika’s silence, her friends broke open the door of her room and found that she was lying unconscious on the floor.