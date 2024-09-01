19-year-old daughter of IPS officer, a law student, found dead in hostel room in Lucknow

  • The deceased was identified as Anika Rastogi, a law student at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow. She was pursuing BA LLB third year

Livemint
Published1 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that Anika Rastogi died due to cardiac arrest. Photo: X (formerly twitter)

A 19-year-old daughter of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found dead in her hostel room in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Anika Rastogi, a law student at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow.

She was pursuing BA LLB third year. 

Anika’s body was found lying on the floor of her hostel room. She was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared her brought dead.

In a statement, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that Anika Rastogi died at around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest.

“It is a very sad news that Anika Rastogi died last night at around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest. Anika was a third year student of BA LLB (Hons). The entire RML family is mourning her untimely demise. The university stands with her family of Anika Rastogi in this hour of grief. Our condolences and prayers are with her family,” Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said. 

According to the Lucknow Police, clothes on Anika's body were intact and there were no visible injuries on her body.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, said the police.

At present, the police have not received any formal complaint from the family. 

She was the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, a 1998 batch IPS officer of Maharastra cadre. Currently, he is serving as Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi.

According to initial reports, Anika went to her hostel room on Saturday night and did not responded to any phone calls or knocks afterward.

Concerned by Anika’s silence, her friends broke open the door of her room and found that she was lying unconscious on the floor.

The room was locked from inside and no suspicious items were discovered.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia19-year-old daughter of IPS officer, a law student, found dead in hostel room in Lucknow

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue