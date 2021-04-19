With national capital reeling under covid-19 crisis leaving healthcare infrastructure strained, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a week-long lockdown in Delhi, starting from 10 PM till next Monday (26th April) to limit the coronavirus spread.

While the national daily cases are crawling towards 3 lakhs cases, Delhi has been recording over 25,000 cases daily. Kejriwal said that he had a meeting with lieutenant governor on Monday and felt that Delhi’s healthcare system would not be able to take in more patients on such a large scale. “If we do not impose a lockdown now, we might face a tragedy. We do not want Delhi to face such a situation where patients are lying on the corridors or losing their life on the streets; at any cost," said Kejriwal.

"After reviewing the entire situation, your government feels that it is pertinent to impose a lockdown in Delhi for a few days. Hence, a lockdown is being imposed in Delhi from 10 P.M. tonight to 5 A.M. next Monday morning, i.e. for 6 days. In this duration, all essential services with regard to food, medicine, etc would continue," said Kejriwal.

“This is also the wedding season. Only a total of 50 people would be allowed to attend the wedding for which separate passes would be issued. A detailed order would be published in a while, stating all services that would continue and all those that would be prohibited," said the chief minister.

Admitting that with over 25,000 cases daily, the health system of Delhi has reached its limit and under great stress, adding that the covid-19 situation in Delhi is very critical with shortage of beds and oxygen. “If strict measures are not taken now, the health system in Delhi can collapse. In this period of six days of lockdown, the Delhi govt would arrange for a large number of beds and utilize this lockdown to arrange for oxygen and medicines," said Kejriwal.

India’s national daily new cases also continues to rise as 2,73,810 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report78.58% of the new cases, according to the union health ministry data. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, the government said. Over 20 states are now displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18% of India’s total Active Cases. Over 1,619 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 85.11% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503). Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. 88-year-old Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors across the country via video conferencing on the covid-19 issue and vaccination progress amidst reports of shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines.

The Prime Minister noted that in the second wave covid-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. PM Modi called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in such places. He urged doctors to connect with their colleagues working in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly.

Modi said that recently the central government has taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen. State Governments have been given necessary guidelines about these. “Vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus. The doctors should encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated," said Modi.

The Prime Minister urged the doctors to educate people against several rumours on Covid treatment and prevention. “In these difficult times, it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic. For this along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in hospitals," said Modi encouraging doctors to use tele-medicine for treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.