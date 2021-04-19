1-week lockdown in Delhi, healthcare system under stress

While the national daily cases are crawling towards 3 lakhs cases, Delhi has been recording over 25,000 cases daily. Kejriwal said that he had a meeting with lieutenant governor on Monday and felt that Delhi’s healthcare system would not be able to take in more patients on such a large scale. “If we do not impose a lockdown now, we might face a tragedy. We do not want Delhi to face such a situation where patients are lying on the corridors or losing their life on the streets; at any cost," said Kejriwal.

