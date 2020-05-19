2,005 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra as of 8:00 AM - May 19

2,005 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra as of 8:00 AM - May 191 min read . 08:53 AM IST
This brings total cases to 35,058, out of which 8,437 have recovered and 1,249 have passed away
MAHARASHTRA : 2,005 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 35,058. Among the total people infected as on date, 8,437 have recovered and 1,249 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 4662 of the total 35058 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3096 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
