2.06 lakh passengers used domestic air services since May 25: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a total of 2.06 lakh passengers have used the domestic air services since May 25.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on May 25 and have reached 2.06 lakhs on November 8, 2020," Puri wrote on Twitter.

"@MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID approved capacity," he tweeted.

The ministry had restarted domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. However, now Government of India has now allowed domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60-70 per cent of the pre-COVID capacity.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country till 30 November. However, special international flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.





