2,066 fresh cases push Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 43,835; death toll at 428

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 43,835 on Wednesday as 2,066 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 428, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 951, followed by East Singhbhum (246), Bokaro (203) and Giridih (155), it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 951, followed by East Singhbhum (246), Bokaro (203) and Giridih (155), it said.

Three fresh fatalities were registered in East Singhbhum and one each in Dhanbad and Sahibganj districts, the bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 15,043, while 28,364 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 37,715 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics JharkhandRanchi