2,100 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 1,202 discharged: Rajesh Tope
Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope & Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit Dharavi Quarantine facility, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

2,100 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 1,202 discharged: Rajesh Tope

1 min read . 19 May 2020 PTI

  • The health department has been asked to undertake recruitment process to fill up vacant posts, Tope informed
  • In some good news, a record 1,202 coronavirus patients were discharged upon recovery from hospitals in the state during the day

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,100 new coronavirus patients, taking the number of cases in the state to 37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

In some good news, a record 1,202 coronavirus patients were discharged upon recovery from hospitals in the state during the day, he said.

"COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100 taking the tally to 37,158. The state also discharged a record 1,202 patients," the minister said in a televised address.

"The total number of discharged persons has now increased to 9,639," he added.

The minister did not speak about the number of deaths of coronavirus patients during the day. As of Monday evening, the death toll in Maharashtra was 1,249.

Tope also said that Maharashtra's `doubling rate' (number of days during which cases double) has increased as well.

"Earlier it was three days, now it is 14 days," said the minister.

The health department has been asked to undertake recruitment process to fill up vacant posts, Tope informed.

"If interview is necessary, we will use technology to conduct the interview and maintain physical distancing," he added.

Some 15,000 coronavirus tests are being carried out in Maharashtra every day, which was the highest in the country, the minister said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper