“This is the third meeting of the 2+2 held regularly since 2018. The fact that it is being held in person and a just a week before the US elections shows that both countries attach value to the talks. It also shows bipartisan support for the India-US ties and convergence of political, diplomatic and security dimensions of the cooperation," said former Indian ambassador to the US, Arun Singh. “Historically, the India-US relationship has been affected by the prevailing global trends. In this case, the rise of China is giving the necessary tailwind to the relationship. This has gained further impetus with China’s aggressive posturing in the South China Sea, against Taiwan, along the LAC and the East China Sea besides its Wolf Warrior diplomacy," he added.