Home >News >India >2,256 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Telangana
A health worker in personal protective equipment collects a swab sample

2,256 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Telangana

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST ANI

  • State tally stands at 77,513 with the death toll reaching at 615 with 0.79% fatality ration so far
  • Active cases in the state are now at 22,568 with 54,330 recoveries with recovery rate at 70.09%

HYDERABAD : As many as 2,256 more COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, the state government informed on Saturday.

With these, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 77,513 including 22,568 active cases. While 54,330 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 615.

As many as 23,322 samples were tested in the state on Friday. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 70.09 percent, while the fatality rate is at 0.79 per cent.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper