2,384 people among 4,99,529 returned to Kerala so far test Covid-19 positive: CM

"Malappuram district accounted for the maximum number of 289 such positive cases in the State followed by 285 in Palakkad district and 261 in Kannur district. Wayanad and Idukki districts have the least number of 49 cases each. COVID was found in 2.84 per cent of domestic arrivals (per 1,000 people) while it was 8.02 per cent for international arrivals. The most number of 407positive cases came from Maharashtra, followed by 181 from Tamil Nadu and 136 from Delhi," Vijayan said.