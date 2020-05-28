2.4 lakh migrant workers flee Bengaluru in 25 days

“Nearly 7 lakh migrants working in various sectors as cooks, house help, security guards and in IT companies as housekeeping staff have registered on the Seva Sindhu facility for return to north India," said a state government official. Workers have to register on the government’s Seva Sindhu app to get e-passes that will enable them to travel to their home states aboard the Shramik Special trains, which began leaving the state from 4 May. “They are unlikely to return for some months. We do face a scary situation when it comes to labour," acknowledged the official. From 4 May till 28 May, a total of 168 Shramik Special trains for stranded workers left Bengaluru for UP, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, returning 2.4 lakh migrants to their homes.