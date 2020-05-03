India witnesses highest 24-hour jump in deaths on Sunday: Ten things to know

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has now crossed 40,000-mark to 40,263, according to the latest health ministry data. Along with that, the death toll in the country increased to 1,306, it added. Here are the ten things you need to know about the extent of the pandemic in the country:

1) The total 1,306 deaths reported today include 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike, according to latest health ministry data.

2) The number of confirmed cases rose to 40,263 after adding 2,487 more cases reported since Saturday evening.

3) The number of active cases in India jumped by 1,535 to 28,070 while the number of those cured/discharged rose by 869 to 10,886.

4) Maharashtra continued to be the hardest-hit state with infections surging to 12,296 after 790 fresh cases and 36 death were reported since yesterday. Virus-related deaths also increased to 521.

5) After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of fatalities at 262 followed by Madhya Pradesh with 156 deaths. The number of cases in the states increased to 5,055 and 2,846, respectively.

6) The number of RT-PCR test conducted for Covid-19 detection in the country crossed the one million mark on Saturday, ICMR officials said. An ICMR official also added that 10,40,000 tests have been conducted till Saturday evening, of which 73,709 were done since 9 am on Friday.

6) "Continuous rise in number of people testing positive for coronavirus is expected to stabilise anytime soon," said Niti Aayog member V K Paul in an interview with PTI.

7) More than 150,000 Indians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have registered to fly home during the pandemic, according to the latest figures with the e-registration launched by the Indian missions.

8) Several parts od the country today witnessed showers of flowers as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations.

9) On Saturday, the first 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,187 stranded migrant labourers from Jaipur reached the Danapur railway station. The fare for these trains will include fare for sleeper mail express train, superfast charge of ₹30, additional charge of ₹20. The fare includes complimentary meals, drinking water for long-distance trains.

10) Globally, the number of novel coronaviurs cases has surpassed 3.5 million infections while the death toll has crossed 245,000-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The United States now has more than 1.1 million cases in the country while the death toll has shot past 67,000.

