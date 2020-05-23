2,600 Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants in next 10 days

Special trains carrying migrant workers were flagged off from various cities on 1 May for the first time since the lockdown was enforced on 25 March. The special trains are ferrying stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. These trains are only for people identified and registered by state governments, and are not open to the general public. Railways and the state governments have appointed senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these special trains.