2,605 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Bihar reported 2,605 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,919.

According to the state health department, 1,311 cases were reported on Friday, and 1,294 cases on Saturday.

According to the state health department, 1,311 cases were reported on Friday, and 1,294 cases on Saturday.

The state health department also informed that a total of 12,461 samples were tested on Saturday, and 24,520 patients have been cured/discharged till now.

The recovery rate of coronavirus in the state stands at 67.52%, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added.

