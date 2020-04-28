Home > News > India > 2.76 lakh Keralites from 150 countries register to return
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

2.76 lakh Keralites from 150 countries register to return

1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2020, 07:36 PM IST IANS

  • These registrations are mostly from various Middle East countries and among them, the maximum registrations are from the UAE
  • This new facility was opened by the Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that so far 2.76 lakh people from the Kerala diaspora in 150 countries have registered to return in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These registrations are mostly from various Middle East countries and among them, the maximum registrations are from the UAE.

The registration has to be done on www.norkaroots.org of the state-run Norka-Roots, the official body of the diaspora.

This new facility was opened by the Kerala government.

"The state is fully geared up to receive these people at the four airports in the state. Committees under the respective district collectors in the places where the airports are located are preparing the road map for the way the returnees should be treated. Those with no symptoms will be transported by the police to their homes and put under home quarantine, while those with symptoms will be isolated in state run centres," said Vijayan.

"There are reports that evacuation from the Middle East might happen on Indian ships and in case that happens, then the ports also will be made fit to receive them," added Vijayan.

According to the state government, various hostels, hotels, halls, private hospitals with accommodation facilities as well as floating houseboats at Alappuzha are ready to house them.

While many of these coronavirus care centres would be operated for free, those wishing better facilities and more comfort will have to pay.

Of an estimated 2.5 million non-resident Keralites, 90 per cent are in the Middle East countries.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Covid-19: Kerala reports four new cases, plans rehab package for industries

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav spending time at the corridors of RIMS in Ranchi (File photo: ANI)

My father at risk from Covid-19, precautions should be taken: Tejashwi Yadav

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout