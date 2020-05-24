2,813 Shramik Special trains ferried over 37 lakh passengers: Railways

As of Sunday morning, Indian Railways has run more than 2,813 Shramik Special trains, carrying over 37 lakh stranded migrants since 1 May when they have been operationalised, the Ministry of Railways said.

Nearly 60% trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and most of them have destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "80 per cent of total Shramik Special trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (1,301 for UP and 973 for Bihar). Most of the destinations in U.P are around Lucknow - Gorakhpur sector and in Bihar around Patna. Of 565 trains on run since yesterday, 266 were going to Bihar and 172 to Uttar Pradesh," the ministry said.

However, the convergence of trains to these destinations has been causing congestion in the network, said the ministry. "Further, increased time taken in de-boarding of passengers due to the various health and social distancing protocols at the stations is leading to congestion at terminals which further affects network congestion," the government said.

"To ease the congestion few trains were diverted via Mathura, Jharsuguda. Further, route rationalisation order has been issued to avoid congestion on routes with heavy traffic. Round the clock monitoring at Railway Board level, Zonal Railway level and Divisional level is being done to ensure that trains are not delayed. The train running staff have also been sensitised to ensure punctual running of Shramik Special trains. With these efforts, the congestion position has eased considerably and the mobility of trains has drastically improved," the ministry further said.

Dispelling apprehensions that a Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special from Maharashtra had mistakenly taken the route through Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday, Railway officials on Saturday said that it was a planned diversion due to traffic congestion.

Hundreds of migrant workers had boarded the special train on Thursday from Vasai Road in Maharashtra for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and were baffled when it arrived at Rourkela.

Some of the passengers took to Twitter saying they feared that the driver had taken the wrong route.

"Due to the surge in east bound trains leading to network congestion, trains got delayed and this affected the meals distribution schedule. IRCTC and Railways have mobilized resources to ensure regular supply of meals and water to the Shramik Special trains and minimize inconvenience to the passengers," the ministry said on Sunday.

