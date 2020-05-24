2,813 Shramik Special trains ferried over 37 lakh passengers: Railways

Nearly 60% trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and most of them have destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "80 per cent of total Shramik Special trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (1,301 for UP and 973 for Bihar). Most of the destinations in U.P are around Lucknow - Gorakhpur sector and in Bihar around Patna. Of 565 trains on run since yesterday, 266 were going to Bihar and 172 to Uttar Pradesh," the ministry said.