Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  2 Big Wins for India at Oscars 2023:' Elated and proud', tweets PM Modi

2 Big Wins for India at Oscars 2023:' Elated and proud', tweets PM Modi

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST Livemint
A performance of the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the Oscars.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team for 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for their Oscars win

It was truly a historic day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

It was truly a historic day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

PM Modi congratulates 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscars win

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team for 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for their Oscars win.

PM Modi congratulates 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscars win

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team for 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for their Oscars win.

"The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour," said PM Modi.

"The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour," said PM Modi.

 

 

On The Elephant Whisperers, he said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars."

On The Elephant Whisperers, he said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars."

 

 

Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers'' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers'' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

'Naatu Naatu' song that made millions groove to its beats was also performed on the Oscar stage by a power-packed singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Later, the team lifted the trophy as the hall lit up with loud cheers and claps. 'Naatu Naatu' competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. 

'Naatu Naatu' song that made millions groove to its beats was also performed on the Oscar stage by a power-packed singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Later, the team lifted the trophy as the hall lit up with loud cheers and claps. 'Naatu Naatu' competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP