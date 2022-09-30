2 blunders in Shashi Tharoor's Manifesto doc: Wrong map and a typo

Only a few days ahead of the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor landed in a fresh controversy for releasing his manifesto (for the contest) with a map of India that does not have parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The document also has a typo on its last page. Many on social media have noted it to be "a massive goof-up" and "shameful". The senior Congress leader has over 8 million Twitter followers.

