Over a dozen BSF troopers were injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least two BSF troopers were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Friday as their bus met with an accident. The incident took place in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir as the officials travelled for election duty. Several jawans were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after the accident.