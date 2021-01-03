2 Chinese among 4 held for operating instant loan app: Chennai Police

2 Chinese among 4 held for operating instant loan app: Chennai Police1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 07:02 AM IST
- Investigation, based on a complaint here, revealed the prime accused to be operating from China, the police said
- Two Indians had been operating the call centre from Bengaluru and had employed over 100 people to provide quick online loans, the police said
Chennai: Two Chinese and as many Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly operating instant loan apps, police said on Saturday. Investigation, based on a complaint here, revealed the prime accused to be operating from China, the police said.
The two Indians had been operating the call centre from Bengaluru and had employed over 100 people to provide quick online loans, they said. Each employee had been asked to sanction instant loans to at least 10 people in a week and threatened of being sacked if they failed to do so, said the police.
Unlike UK, US will not delay second doses of Covid vaccine: Fauci1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Arg reports adverse reaction to Sputnik V, doc gets side effects from Pfizer jab1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
UK hits daily virus record with over 57K cases in one day3 min read . 06:13 AM IST
Over 500 tourists stranded in Manali due to snowfall, rescue operation underway1 min read . 05:28 AM IST
The Chinese nationals ran the call centre with the assistance of the two Indians. All of them were arrested in Bengaluru on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, according to Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.
The arrest was made following Ganesan's complaint stating that he was subjected to agony, abuse, threats and harassment by the online loan app firms over repayment with higher rate of interest, the Commissioner said in a press release.
It was also revealed that another Chinese national was the head of the call centre and he operated from China, the release said. "We are investigating whether the Chinese are running loan apps targeting only India," the Commissioner further said.
Of late, there have been many instances of app-based money-lenders harassing borrowers over repayment, which led to suicides.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.