2 Colonels, others on Pegasus list

The numbers of ED’s controversial joint director Rajeshwar Singh, currently posted in Lucknow, and his family members, were also in the list, The Wire reported. Singh was in the news in 2018 when the Centre removed then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Kumar Verma and then special director Rakesh Asthana from the agency following their public spat. There have been reports that Rajeshwar Singh played a key role in the Verma-Asthana face-off. When contacted by HT, Singh refused to comment. The Wire report said Kejriwal’s ex-adviser Jain’s name was added to the list in 2018 after he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on then Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February 2018. Jain could not be contacted for his comments.