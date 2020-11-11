Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said ₹5,000 crore has been deposited into bank accounts of two crore construction workers amid COVID-19 outbreak. "The labour ministry undertook historic steps for the betterment of workers and the industry, and ₹5,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of two crore construction workers," Gangwar said.

The minister said Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) office had deputed 80 officers to implement the scheme. "Nodal officers of ESIC and EPFO, along with their regional offices, were working day and night to redress the problems faced by the workers," he further added.





Out of 16,000 complaints, 96% were resolved in a time-bound manner by CLC (Central), EPFO and ESIC, he added. He expressed gratitude towards all officials and regional offices of these three organisations for their collective dedication.

Retirement fund body EPFO's offices have settled 47.58 lakh COVID-19 advance claims, disbursing an amount of ₹12,220.26 crore to claimants, the official statement said.

Under the COVID-19 non-refundable advance facility, the members can withdraw three months' basic wages (basic pay plus dearness allowance) or half of the total accumulation in his or her employees' provident fund (EPF) account, whichever is less. This advance is provided to members to meet exigencies due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the pandemic period from April to September 2020, a total of 19.20 lakh claims (with EPFO) were filed online through UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app.





