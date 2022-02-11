Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, “Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone’s safety." Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said police teams reached the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the first distress call and coordinated with other agencies to launch the rescue operations. He said the entire area has been cordoned off, as the building may not be stable, and added that other residents of the building have been evacuated. “According to the preliminary report, two people have died and at least four people are stuck in the debris. Right now, we are focussing on finding survivors in the debris. Our teams are coordinating with residents to get exact details of the residents who could be trapped in the rubble," he said.