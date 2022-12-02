2 dead, 7 injured as chimney of brick kiln collapses in Assam2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 10:58 PM IST
- The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Katigora Assembly constituency Khalil Uddin Mazumder also took a stock of the incident
Two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed and seven were seriously injured when a chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on them in the Cachar district of Assam on Friday. The incident occurred in the Kalain area in the Katigora Assembly constituency of Assam.