Two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed and seven were seriously injured when a chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on them in the Cachar district of Assam on Friday. The incident occurred in the Kalain area in the Katigora Assembly constituency of Assam.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta informed news agency ANI about the number of casualties.

"7 others were also injured and they were rushed to hospital. An investigation into the incident has been initiated," the Cachar SP said.

The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Katigora Assembly constituency Khalil Uddin Mazumder also reached the spot to take stock of the incident and he even called the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital asking for proper treatment of the injured.

"Few people died and many others were injured in the incident. We referred the injured persons to a hospital. Locals are also engaged in rescue operations. Firefighters also reached the spot and doused the flames. I called the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, requesting him to provide proper treatment to the injured persons," Mazumder said.

Such industrial accidents are rising in the northeastern state. On Friday, the body of the last missing person in the stone quarry collapse in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district was found. It took authorities 18 days to retrieve the body.

Hnahthial sub-deputy commissioner Lalramdintluanga informed that the body of 27-year-old Jahidur Islam who was a native of Barpeta in Assam was recovered around 5:00 PM.

The body of the deceased was so decomposed that only the upper part of the body was recovered.

The incident occurred on 14 November when 13 people were working on the site and the stone quarry collapsed. Twelve laborers went missing in the incident while one managed to escape unhurt. Within a week 11 bodies were found while the 12th body took 18 days.

