2 dead, 7 injured as vehicle heading to PM Modi’s Bilaspur function falls off bridge

An SUV ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur fell off a bridge and plunged into a river in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, killing two people and injuring seven others, PTI quoted police as saying.

According to the report, the accident occurred around 9 am near Kotmi village in the Pendra police station limits.

A police officer explained more about the accident. The SUV, with eight people onboard, was heading to Bilaspur from the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district.

He added that the SUV driver lost control of the wheel on reaching the bridge over the Son River, following which the vehicle hit a woman pedestrian before plunging into the river.

In the accident, both the woman pedestrian and the driver died on the spot, while seven other occupants of the SUV sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Ramita Bai, a resident of Pandrikhar village, and the driver, Babu Lal Chaudhary, the official said.

All the injured were admitted to the Gaurela district hospital, of which five are in critical condition.

50 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh: Earlier in the day, 50 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, PTI quoted the police as saying. Among the 50 Naxalites, 14 had a cumulative reward of ₹68 lakh on their heads. All of them laid down arms in front of senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"They surrendered citing the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of tribals by senior cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) as well as differences brewing within the movement. They are also impressed by security forces setting up camps and the 'Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme under which forces and the administration are providing basic amenities in remote areas," Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

"Of the 50 who surrendered, six carry rewards of ₹8 lakh each, which three have bounties of ₹5 lakh each. Five have rewards of ₹1 lakh each on their heads. The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) played a key role in their surrender," Yadav said.