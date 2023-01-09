2 drunk passengers create ruckus on IndiGo flight in Patna; arrested

2 drunk passengers create ruckus on IndiGo flight in Patna; arrested2 min read . 10:49 AM IST
Indigo airline on Monday registered a police complaint against two passengers who were drunk and carried liquor bottles inside a Patna-bound flight.
According to ANI news agency, the airline informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor. Thereafter, the low-cost airline filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding alcohol on board with passengers after landing.
The Patna police arrested the inebriated passengers with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus inside the flight. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager.
"The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident. There was no commotion on board," ANI news agency reported.
The IndiGo incident occurred at a time when rival airline Air India is embroiled in a controversy for failing to take timely action against a drunk passenger who peed on an elderly lady.
On November 26, an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The woman wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran informing that the flight crew members turned a deaf ear when she cried for help.
Accepting the fault of Air India, yesterday Chandrasekaran said the airline's response should have been "much swifter".
"The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," he said, adding they will "review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature".
On Saturday, Air India’s CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson issued a statement in which he said that four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation. He hasn’t specified any reason for taking action against all five of them.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested the culprit Shankar Mishra and the probe is on.
