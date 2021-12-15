Two foreign nationals, who arrived in Hyderabad from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday. The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao said. The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia. Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.

With this, India's Omicron caseload has surged to 63. Yesterday, Delhi reported four more cases of Omicron while eight more persons tested positive for the Covid-19 variant in Maharashtra.

So far, six people have been found Omicron-positive in the capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport.

On the other hand, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 28, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

In Maharashtra, among the eight patients, 7 of them were from Mumbai and one from its satellite township of Vasai-Virar. None of the eight had an international travel history.

Seven of these eight persons were vaccinated against coronavirus and are in the age group of 24 to 41, the state health department revealed.

It said of the eight, three are asymptomatic, while five have mild symptoms of the viral infection.

The bulletin said one of those who have been infected with Omicron had travelled to Bengaluru, while the others had visited New Delhi.

The Centre has revised Covid- related guidelines at the six airports, including Hyderabad to prevent the transmission of Omicron variant of coronavirus. As per the Centre's latest rules, passengers coming from "at-risk" ' countries six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20 onwards. The six airports are in Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the Union health ministry, 'at-risk countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel. Also, 2% of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

The government has strengthened the testing mechanism at the Hyderabad international airport, among other measures, in the wake of 'Omicron' threat.

