Two foreign nationals, who arrived in Hyderabad from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday. The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao said. The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia. Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.

